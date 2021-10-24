NFL Players Reportedly Losing Trust In Their Head Coach

Last season, the Miami Dolphins went 10-6, narrowly missing the playoffs. Miami head coach Brian Flores was being looked at as a possible rising star in the business.

Things have changed in less than a year. Miami entered today at 1-5, with some speculating Flores’ future might be in trouble.

On Sunday morning, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora published a report that, if true, seems troubling for Flores. La Canfora first said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is “concerned” about the direction of the franchise.

Then, he wrote that there is a disconnect between Flores and his players, as well as a “really negative vibe” in Miami right now.

“There is a really negative vibe down there right now,” one source with direct knowledge of the situation tells CBS Sports. “A lot of players do not trust [Flores]. Flo thinks he is a player’s coach with an open-door policy, but I know a number of players who would tell you they don’t really think he is approachable enough or flexible. “There is still too much of that New England [stuff] going on. It just doesn’t work. There is a psychology to handling players and building a team, and you have to be able to connect and motivate. That’s not the vibe there. It’s pretty bad.”

Flores was hired by Miami in 2019 after a decade working under Bill Belichick with the Patriots. In his first season, he earned praise for shepherding a young, rebuilding Dolphins team to a 5-11 record, including a win over New England in Week 17.

Last year, the Dolphins won 10 games and looked poised to contend for a playoff berth again in 2021. That hasn’t happened though.

Miami has a winnable game in front of them today, but trails the Atlanta Falcons 10-7 right before halftime. Flores is going to have to have some success soon, or he might find his seat getting very hot.