NFL Players Reportedly Losing Trust In Their Head Coach

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the sideline.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins watches as his team plays the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Miami 41-24. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

Last season, the Miami Dolphins went 10-6, narrowly missing the playoffs. Miami head coach Brian Flores was being looked at as a possible rising star in the business.

Things have changed in less than a year. Miami entered today at 1-5, with some speculating Flores’ future might be in trouble.

On Sunday morning, CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora published a report that, if true, seems troubling for Flores. La Canfora first said Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is “concerned” about the direction of the franchise.

Then, he wrote that there is a disconnect between Flores and his players, as well as a “really negative vibe” in Miami right now.

“There is a really negative vibe down there right now,” one source with direct knowledge of the situation tells CBS Sports. “A lot of players do not trust [Flores]. Flo thinks he is a player’s coach with an open-door policy, but I know a number of players who would tell you they don’t really think he is approachable enough or flexible.

“There is still too much of that New England [stuff] going on. It just doesn’t work. There is a psychology to handling players and building a team, and you have to be able to connect and motivate. That’s not the vibe there. It’s pretty bad.”

Flores was hired by Miami in 2019 after a decade working under Bill Belichick with the Patriots. In his first season, he earned praise for shepherding a young, rebuilding Dolphins team to a 5-11 record, including a win over New England in Week 17.

Last year, the Dolphins won 10 games and looked poised to contend for a playoff berth again in 2021. That hasn’t happened though.

Miami has a winnable game in front of them today, but trails the Atlanta Falcons 10-7 right before halftime. Flores is going to have to have some success soon, or he might find his seat getting very hot.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.