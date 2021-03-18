Report: The Chris Carson Free Agency Rumor Is Inaccurate

This afternoon, rumors popped up that Seattle Seahawks free agent running back Chris Carson would be signing with the Miami Dolphins.

It would make sense for Miami to pursue Carson, but upon further review, they might not be actually closing in on a deal as previously reported.

According to NBC Sports Seahawks writer Joe Fann, the rumor of Carson being Miami-bound is “not accurate” and the veteran back is still weighing his options.

Been told the Chris Carson to Miami rumor isn’t accurate. His future is still very much undecided. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) March 18, 2021

A seventh-round draft pick in 2017, Carson exploded for Seattle in 2018, rushing for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns.

He followed that up with 1,230 rushing yards and seven scores in 2019, but injuries limited his production in 2019. Carson rushed for only 681 yards and five touchdowns, though he did score a career-high four receiving touchdowns and equaled his career-best with 37 receptions.

It remains to be seen if Seattle would attempt to bring Carson back, as the Seahawks have also been linked to Tampa Bay Bucs running back Leonard Fournette.