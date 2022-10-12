Report: Dolphins Expectation For Tyreek Hill After Foot Injury

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill injured his left foot during Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and was seen after the game in a walking boot.

The good news is that in spite of his foot issue, Hill might not have to miss any time.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins are "optimistic" that Hill will be able to play Sunday afternoon against the Minnesota Vikings.

Hill hurt his foot after it was stepped on in the fourth quarter. He finished the day with seven receptions for 47 yards in a 40-17 loss to the Jets.

On the season, Hill has 38 receptions for 524 yards and two touchdowns in five games. If he does play this Sunday, it remains to be seen who will be throwing him the ball against Minnesota.

It's "unlikely" that Tua Tagovailoa plays as he recovers from his concussion. Meanwhile, backup Teddy Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol.