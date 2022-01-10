Report: Dolphins Had 1 Reason For Firing Brian Flores

In undoubtedly the most surprising firing of the NFL coaching cycle, the Miami Dolphins parted ways with Brian Flores after three years and two narrowly missed playoff runs. But a report suggests that this didn’t just happen out of thin air.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, “relationships” were Flores’ undoing in Miami. Per the report, his relationship with general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had “deteriorated to a pretty bad place.”

Darlington noted that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross was also dismayed by “constant staff changes” on the team. And as a result, he felt that Flores was not “a healthy fit in Miami.”

“The decision to fire Flores can be summed up with one word: Relationships. His relationship with Grier and Tua had deteriorated to a pretty bad place. Along with constant staff changes, owner Steve Ross no longer saw Flores as a healthy fit in Miami,” Darlington wrote.

Brian Flores made his bones as a top assistant on the New England Patriots for over a decade. At the time of his hiring, he was the team’s linebackers coach and defensive playcaller.

After going 5-11 in his first year, Flores doubled the Dolphins’ win total in 2020, but missed the playoffs with a loss in Week 17. This past year, the Dolphins went 9-8 and also missed the playoffs after a Week 17 loss.

Flores went 19-14 over the past two years – a much better record than most coaches who get fired. He won’t be out of work for long.

He might have a new head coaching job before the end of the month.