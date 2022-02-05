Report: Dolphins Interviewed 1 Candidate For 10 Hours On Friday

The Miami Dolphins have not yet selected a head coach for the 2022 season, but the latest update on their search is quite telling.

According to NFL insider Peter Schrager, the Dolphins interviewed Mike McDaniel for 10 hours on Friday.

“Mike McDaniel interviewed with the Dolphins for the HC job for ten hours Friday, per source. Kellen Moore is interviewing for the job today,” Schrager tweeted.

McDaniel has been with the San Francisco 49ers since the 2017 season. He was initially their run game coordinator before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021.

A lot of credit has been given to McDaniel for the way he has used playmakers like Deebo Samuel. It seems like he knows how to get the best out of offensive players.

At 38 years old, McDaniel would give the Dolphins an offensive-minded coach with plenty of upside. To be fair, the same thing can be said about Kellen Moore.

Once the Dolphins complete their interview with Moore, they can make a final decision. For now, it sounds like McDaniel is the front-runner for the job.