Report: Dolphins' Main Point Of Contact With Tom Brady Revealed

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play in the first half of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The NFL announced on Tuesday that it has stripped the Miami Dolphins of their 2023 first-round selection and 2024 third-round pick for violating the integrity of the game.

The league's investigation found that Miami had "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady in 2019 when he was under contract with the New England Patriots, as well as in 2021 when he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated pointed out that Dolphins minority owner Bruce Beal played a key role in all of this.

Beal was the main paint of contact with Brady. As a result, he has been fined $500,000 and isn't allowed to attend another league meeting for the rest of the year.

Beal isn't the only executive for the Dolphins who was disciplined this Tuesday.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has been suspended through Oct. 17 for his role in this drama.

Ironically enough, the Buccaneers and Dolphins will hold joint practices next week.