Report: Dolphins Doing More Work Than Anyone On ’20 QB Prospect

It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins are in the market for a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. Picking fifth, they are in prime position to land one.

Miami won’t have a shot at Joe Burrow, who is going No. 1 overall. It remains to be seen if the Dolphins will have to trade up to get the quarterback of its choosing.

Right now, that quarterback might be Oregon’s Justin Herbert, the MVP of yesterday’s Senior Bowl. According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, the Dolphins have “done more work” on Herbert than anyone else.

Let’s talk landing spots for Herbert and Love since we’re really waiting on Tua medical updates. #Lions at 3 could draft a QB but it would be a surprise since that regime needs to win now. #Dolphins are obvious. I’m told no team has done more work on Herbert. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 26, 2020

Herbert completed 9-of-13 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 19 yards in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. He passed the first test of the draft process with flying colors.

The ultimate quarterback wild card in this year’s draft is Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and his recovering hip. If it looks like Tua’s medicals are in order, he might work his way into consideration for a top five pick.

With Burrow off the board at No. 1, the Washington Redskins will presumably take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at No. 2. The Lions, who pick third and the Gians, who pick fourth, have their quarterback for 2020.

Miami might be able to wait until its turn at No. 5 to take a QB, or they could be forced to trade up to prevent another team from jumping them and stealing their preferred pick.