Report: Dolphins Doing More Work Than Anyone On ’20 QB Prospect

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the sideline.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 24: Head coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins watches as his team plays the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Miami 41-24. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

It is no secret that the Miami Dolphins are in the market for a quarterback in this year’s NFL Draft. Picking fifth, they are in prime position to land one.

Miami won’t have a shot at Joe Burrow, who is going No. 1 overall. It remains to be seen if the Dolphins will have to trade up to get the quarterback of its choosing.

Right now, that quarterback might be Oregon’s Justin Herbert, the MVP of yesterday’s Senior Bowl. According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, the Dolphins have “done more work” on Herbert than anyone else.

Herbert completed 9-of-13 passes for 83 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 19 yards in the Senior Bowl on Saturday. He passed the first test of the draft process with flying colors.

The ultimate quarterback wild card in this year’s draft is Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and his recovering hip. If it looks like Tua’s medicals are in order, he might work his way into consideration for a top five pick.

With Burrow off the board at No. 1, the Washington Redskins will presumably take Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at No. 2. The Lions, who pick third and the Gians, who pick fourth, have their quarterback for 2020.

Miami might be able to wait until its turn at No. 5 to take a QB, or they could be forced to trade up to prevent another team from jumping them and stealing their preferred pick.


