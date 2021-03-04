Report: Latest On The Dolphins’ Plan With Kyle Van Noy

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins would release Kyle Van Noy. This was somewhat surprising due to the fact that he signed a four-year contract with the club prior to the start of the 2020 season.

Roughly a few days later, ESPN insider Field Yates had an update on Van Noy’s situation. There’s a possibility that he might not hit the open market this offseason.

Yates is reporting that Miami hasn’t released Van Noy yet because the team is trying to trade him. It’ll be tough to move his $12.5 million salary, but the front office is exploring all options.

The Dolphins have not yet released OLB Kyle Van Noy because the team is trying to trade him, per source. Van Noy is due a $12.5M salary this year. A tough trade to pull off even for a productive and respected player, but the Dolphins are trying. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 4, 2021

The trade market for Van Noy probably isn’t too rich since there are still three years remaining on his contract. If he ends up becoming a free agent, there should be plenty of teams interested in acquiring the veteran linebacker.

In his first season with the Dolphins, Van Noy had 69 tackles, six sacks and two forced fumbles. The front office most likely would’ve kept him for the 2021 season if his price tag wasn’t so steep.

Van Noy was recently linked to his former team, the New England Patriots, but it’s unclear if they’ll consider trading for him.

“Kyle Van Now was the Patriots’ best pass rusher in 2019 with 51.5 disruptions (7.5 sacks, 18 QB hits, 26 pressures),” Patriots beat reporter Jeff Howe said on Twitter. “He was second to Trey Flowers in 2018 with 48.5 disruptions (including playoffs) and third with 20.5 disruptions in 2017. Consistent trajectory, worth a reunion.”

With the new league year less than two weeks away, Miami is running out of time to make a decision on Van Noy.