The Miami Dolphins aren’t the only team in the hunt to land Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, according to a report.

It was previously believed the Dolphins were the sole front-runner to land Watson. They’re in need of a replacement for Tua Tagovailoa, who clearly isn’t a franchise quarterback. Miami also has the assets to make a Watson trade work.

The Dolphins reportedly have some competition, though. An anonymous source told NFL insider Josina Anderson on Tuesday that “it’s not just Miami or bust” for Watson. In other words, there’s a couple more teams in the mix.

A league source to me this morning: “There are more teams Deshaun Watson can go to besides Miami. It’s not just Miami or bust.” My understanding is Watson is willing for the most part to go to the teams that are interested in him. 1/2 — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 26, 2021

This isn’t anything new. And who knows? Maybe Josina’s source is a Houston Texans staffer trying to create a sense of urgency for the Dolphins to make a move.

The reality is Miami is in the best position to land Deshaun Watson. The Dolphins have draft assets and a couple intriguing trade pieces to make it work.

The Carolina Panthers and potentially even the Philadelphia Eagles could also be in the mix. Watson is a clear upgrade over Sam Darnold and Jalen Hurts. And both head coaches are in need of a splashy move to have a resurgence this second half of the NFL season.

Watson trade rumors are running rampant as the deadline draws nearer. The Dolphins had better hurry if they want to land the talented, young star.