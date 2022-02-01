Report: Quarterback Dolphins Owner Allegedly Met With Identified

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross allegedly wanted Brian Flores to meet with Tom Brady before he became a free agent.

Per Joe Schad, the meeting was going to take place on a yacht. It looks like Flores didn’t agree to do it as the team wound up with Tua Tagovailoa instead.

Tom Brady was the quarterback Stephen Ross allegedly wanted Brian Flores to meet in an alleged yacht meeting before Brady was a free agent according to a league source — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 1, 2022

Before this was reported, Deshaun Watson seemed like the quarterback who fit this bill. There had been numerous trade rumors surrounding Watson and the Dolphins, but in the end, it was Brady.

Had Brady gone to the Dolphins, he would’ve had to play the Patriots twice each season since both teams are in the AFC East.

In the end, he signed with the Buccaneers which ended up being a great move. He won the Super Bowl in 2021, which gave him his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Brady also threw for over 5,000 yards for the first time in a decade this season, plus had 43 touchdown passes.

Flores says that Stephen Ross, the owner of the Miami Dolphins, offered to pay him $100,000 for every loss during 2019 season to help the team get a better draft spot. Was mad when they kept winning. — Alex Weprin (@alexweprin) February 1, 2022

This is shaping up to be a massive story as the NFL offseason is set to get started soon.