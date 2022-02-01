The Spun

Report: Quarterback Dolphins Owner Allegedly Met With Identified

A closeup of Miami Hurricanes owner Stephen Ross.MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 07: Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross looks on from the sideline during warmups before the Dolphins met the Baltimore Ravens in a game at Sun Life Stadium on December 7, 2014 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross allegedly wanted Brian Flores to meet with Tom Brady before he became a free agent.

Per Joe Schad, the meeting was going to take place on a yacht. It looks like Flores didn’t agree to do it as the team wound up with Tua Tagovailoa instead.

Before this was reported, Deshaun Watson seemed like the quarterback who fit this bill. There had been numerous trade rumors surrounding Watson and the Dolphins, but in the end, it was Brady.

Had Brady gone to the Dolphins, he would’ve had to play the Patriots twice each season since both teams are in the AFC East.

In the end, he signed with the Buccaneers which ended up being a great move. He won the Super Bowl in 2021, which gave him his seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Brady also threw for over 5,000 yards for the first time in a decade this season, plus had 43 touchdown passes.

This is shaping up to be a massive story as the NFL offseason is set to get started soon.

