Report: Surprising Team Might Be In On Tua Tagovailoa

On Wednesday afternoon a new report dropped, suggesting the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins were getting closer to a trade for Deshaun Watson.

The next logical question is what happens to current Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa if the team trades for Watson? Several teams were mentioned as possible landing spots.

One report suggested the Washington Football Team. Meanwhile, according to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, the Denver Broncos are “rumored” as one of the teams interested in the former No. 5 overall pick.

Well, there’s another – somewhat shocking – team that could be in the mix as well. NFL analyst Chad Forbes suggested the Kansas City Chiefs could be the ultimate landing spot.

“Sense we’re at the point where Dolphins have given Tua’s reps the opportunity to find a trade Partner. Don’t sleep on the Chiefs,” he said on Twitter.

Just a few minutes after his initial report, Forbes felt the need to qualify his earlier comments.

“Texans making conscious decision to stick with Davis Mills, Tyrod and whatever shakes out in 2022 Draft over Tua,” he said. “That’s the LEAGUE telling us they view Tua as a backup or developmental player (reason Phins would acquire Watson). Agent will try to find ideal spot for DEVELOPMENT.”

It’s difficult to believe Tua’s agent would rather him be traded to the Chiefs than a place he’d be able to play.

However, the NFL has delivered plenty of surprises before.