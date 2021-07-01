Report: Where Things Stand With Mike Gesicki Contract

Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki has come into his own over the past couple of years, but he’s heading into a contract year.

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, there does not appear to be any movement from the Dolphins as far as giving Gesicki an extension goes. Jackson theorized that the Dolphins want to see if Gesicki or rookie Hunter Long break out this season before making a move.

Lack of willingness to extend players clearly isn’t the issue. Jackson pointed out that the Dolphins have already given out extensions to linebacker Jerome Baker and kicker Jason Sanders – both of whom entered the league the same year as Gesicki.

“The Dolphins, in recent months, have extended two members of their 2018 draft class — kicker Jason Sanders and linebacker Jerome Baker — but we hear there is nothing percolating on the contract front with tight end Mike Gesicki at this time,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson proposed that the Dolphins could franchise tag Gesicki at a projected price tag of $11.3 million. Failing that, they would let him hit free agency, where he might command a long term deal elsewhere.

NEW: A fresh Dolphins 6-pack, including the eyebrow-raising action on Dolphins in Las Vegas. PLUS Phillips, Gesicki, Gaskin, surprising ranking, help for Surfside, more: https://t.co/9bHtkLOc7p — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) July 1, 2021

Mike Gesicki was a second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2018 NFL Draft. After recording just 22 receptions as a rookie, he saw a much greater workload the following year.

In 2019, Gesicki had 51 receptions for 570 yards and five touchdowns. This past year, he did even better with 53 receptions for 703 yards and six touchdowns.

He’s been durable too, missing just one game in three seasons at a position that takes a lot of punishment.

Gesicki may not have a future with the Dolphins after the 2021 season, but with another good year, he’ll definitely get what he’s owed.