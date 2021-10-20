With the NFL’s trade deadline rapidly approaching, a flurry of rumors centered around Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson popped up on Wednesday afternoon. The 26-year-old has been inactive for each of the team’s first six games after requesting a trade and then facing over 20 allegations of sexual misconduct, but momentum for a deal is reportedly picking up.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans and the Miami Dolphins are on the verge of reaching a deal for Watson. However, that would complicate the quarterback situation in Miami, with former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa still on the roster.

Soon after McClain’s report emerged, Coty Davis of the Texans Wire reported that the Washington Football Team could step in as a third team to help make the deal work. Tagovailoa would head to the nation’s capital in the proposed trade.

The news sent NFL Twitter into quite a frenzy for about a half-hour before a handful of Washington-area media members stepped in. Multiple reporters, including Ben Standig of The Athletic, Sam Fortier of the Washington Post and JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington dismissed the rumors that the Washington Football Team was in discussions with Houston or Miami on a potential deal.

Regarding the Twitter trade rumors, Washington is not in discussions with Miami or Houston regarding a QB trade, according to a source close to the situation. Reminder: the trade deadline is Nov. 2. Deadlines create deals but nothing happening now if at all, apparently. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 20, 2021

Washington has not had contact with Houston or Miami and is not in on QB Tua Tagovailoa, per source — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 20, 2021

Got a hard “no” when I checked on Washington’s interest in Tua. “It’s all bs” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 20, 2021

The Washington Football Team has operated with Taylor Heinicke under center after starter Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a hip subluxation in the season opener. Through the first six games, the team has labored along to a 2-4 record.

However, Heinicke’s quarterback play hasn’t been the issue for Washington. Struggles from the highly touted defense, combined with a difficult schedule, has made for a tough few weeks for Ron Rivera’s coaching staff.

Based on injuries and his performance over the last two seasons, Tagovailoa isn’t exactly an upgrade over Heinicke or Fitzpatrick. Washington would likely take on the 23-year-old as a work-in-progress and try to see if there was any upside in having him on the roster in the future.

As of right now, it sounds like a Tagovailoa-to-Washington trade isn’t in the works anyways. Time will tell if that changes before the NFL’s deadline in two weeks, but for right now all eyes should be trained solely on the deal brewing between Houston and Miami.