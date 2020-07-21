One of the best defensive backs to play in the NFL over the past decade could be ready to call it a career. At 32 years old, Reshad Jones might enter retirement earlier than many people thought.

The two-time Pro Bowl safety had an incredible run with the Miami Dolphins, totaling 776 tackles and 21 interceptions. He unfortunately missed most of the 2019 season due to multiple injuries.

Since the NFL is entering unchartered territory with COVID-19 cases rising in the United States, it appears this could be the end of the road for Jones. In an interview with Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, the talented safety admitted that it’s tough for him to sign with a team right now.

“I definitely can play again,” Jones told the Palm Beach Post. “I just don’t know if I will. I had a couple teams call my agent, but I can’t pass a physical right now. So a lot of teams when they call it’s just no point. They find out I have to have surgery. So right now, a lot of teams don’t want to talk because I can’t get on the field or pass the physical.”

Jones then spoke about his career in the past tense, saying “I went out every week for 10 years and laid everything I had on the line.”

Spending a decade in the NFL is an accomplishment in itself, so Jones is right for having no regrets.

While he probably still has gas left in the tank, Jones would be fighting an uphill battle just to make a roster at some point this season.

If Jones does officially retire from football, the Dolphins should have a ceremony planned for one of the best defensive players to ever suit up for them.