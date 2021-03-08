Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly Makes Decision On His NFL Future

Ryan Fitzpatrick has officially made a decision on the upcoming NFL season. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the long-time veteran quarterback does want to continue his career in 2021.

“For whatever it’s worth: Former #Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38, does plan on playing in 2021, and he should have a solid FA market for his role. There’s been some public debate about his future, but he does intend to play this year,” Rapoport tweeted on Monday afternoon.

The report quashes any speculation that Fitzpatrick might ride off into retirement this offseason. The former seventh round pick and Ivy League Player of the Year wants to keep playing and should get the opportunity to do so, at least in a reserve role.

Fitzpatrick spent the last two years with the Miami Dolphins, making 24 appearances and 20 starts for the organization during that span. In 2020, he went 4-3 in games that he started, throwing for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Over the course of his career, Fitzpatrick has played for eight different franchises and thrown for over 34,000 yards and 220 touchdowns.

However, it was Fitzpatrick’s veteran presence that stood out the most over the course of the 2020 season. The 38-year-old eventually gave way for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to inherit the starting job. Although losing the gig was difficult for Fitzpatrick, he mentored the former Alabama star throughout the year. He even replaced the struggling rookie down the stretch of the regular season and almost boosted the Dolphins into the playoffs.

Just last month, Fitzpatrick spoke about how he saw Tagovailoa develop significantly over the course of a single year.

“They drafted him in the top five for a reason, with his skill set and what he can do,” Fitzpatrick said, via ESPN. “There are very few people on this planet who can do that. For them to be fully bought in and believe in him, he’s going to do the same thing. He’s going to buy into what they’re coaching and I think good results are going to come from it.”

Because of his poise and humility with the situation in Miami, Fitzpatrick earned plenty of additional respect. He’ll now get some deserved attention this offseason to perhaps fill a similar mentorship role elsewhere.