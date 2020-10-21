Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins made the surprising decision to bench Ryan Fitzpatrick in favor of rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The decision comes as the Dolphins enter their bye week. That gives the former No. 5 overall pick an extra week to prepare for the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8.

The decision came as a surprise given the fact that the Dolphins are still in the playoff hunt. Fitzpatrick had been playing well and had Miami in the midst of a two-game winning streak.

Fitzpatrick himself was also shocked by the decision. The veteran quarterback had a heartbreaking reaction to hearing the news from head coach Brian Flores.

“I was shocked by it,” Fitzpatrick said via Miami Herald reporter Armando Salguero. “It definitely caught me off guard. It was a hard thing for me to hear yesterday, just digesting the news.”

“My heart just hurt all day. I’ve been a starter, I’ve been benched all kinds of different ways…but this was kind of the first place other than Buffalo that I’ve been fully committed and invested. I felt it was my team.”

It’s a brutally honest reaction from Fitzpatrick, who truly believed he would get to finish what he started in Miami.

The veteran quarterback has the Dolphins in the playoff race, but that wasn’t enough.

Now they’ll turn to the former Alabama star to lead the franchise.