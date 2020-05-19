Veteran quarterbacks aren’t contractually obligated to mentor younger players on the roster, but it appears Ryan Fitzpatrick takes pride is passing on his knowledge to his teammates.

On Monday, Fitzpatrick appeared on former Buffalo Bills center Eric Woods’s podcast. During his time on the podcast, the journeyman quarterback revealed why he encourages his younger teammates to pick his brain.

“Ask questions. Like, I’m an open book. Ask me whatever you want. And so sometimes it’s up to the younger guy to – courage might not be the right word – but to have the courage to come up and ask questions and to not feel like he’s a bother or pain in the butt. I just try to be open and honest with everything that they want to talk to me about, because – I talk to my wife about this all the time – when I’m done playing football, when I exit that world and don’t either do what your [Wood’s current profession] doing or transition to another role around football, I have so much knowledge in my mind that I’ve built up that like then goes to waste. So, I want to pass on all these experiences and lessons and things that I’ve learned to younger guys, because when I came in, I had the same thing.”

Fitzpatrick also gave his thoughts on Miami’s decision to draft Tua Tagovailoa, saying “I’m excited that they drafted him. I’m excited cause in watching him play at Alabama, he looks like a pretty dynamic talent.”

Here’s the full quote, via ESPN reporter Field Yates:

Ryan Fitzpatrick provided some incredible perspective to @EWood70 on his "What's Next" podcast on mentoring Tua Tagovailoa while also competing for the starting job. Strongly recommend reading his full thoughts. pic.twitter.com/UjyRP6GXUK — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 19, 2020

Tagovailoa has to be thrilled with his situation in Miami.

Not only does Tagovailoa have time to learn the system and fully recover from his hip injury, he’s teammates with a veteran quarterback that actually wants to help him grow as a player.

As of right now, the Dolphins are slated to start Fitzpatrick at quarterback next season. We’ll see if that changes at any point this year.

[What’s Next with Eric Wood]