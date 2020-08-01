Earlier this offseason, the Miami Dolphins drafted quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, there was some speculation as to whether or not the team would draft the former Alabama quarterback. At the end of the day, the organization decided to draft its quarterback of the future.

That means current starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick’s days are numbered. The former Harvard and veteran NFL quarterback knows that better than anyone.

In a recent interview, Fitzpatrick accepted the fact that he’s not long for the starting job. Here’s what Fitzpatrick had to say, via the Palm Beach Post:

“I don’t know how much time it will be before Tua will be in the lineup,” he said. “I know that I am the placeholder. We’ve already had that conversation. I’ve told him, ‘I’m going to do the best I can to lead this team and win football games when I’m out there.’ Whenever it is that Tua gets his chance, whether it’s early or late or whenever, I’m going to be his biggest cheerleader.”

Although he knows he won’t be the starter for long, that doesn’t mean he won’t be competing his best.

“I’m going to go out there competing every single day as I know the younger guys are,” he said.

Miami opens the season against New England.