The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Ryan Fitzpatrick Has Hilarious Comment On Philip Rivers

Ryan Fitzpatrick gives thumbs up during a Miami Dolphins game against the New England Patriots.FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 29: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Miami Dolphins reacts before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Ryan Fitzpatrick has most quarterbacks beaten when it comes to the number of teams he’s played on and the number of children he has.

However, in the latter category, he still hasn’t caught up to Philip Rivers, and he likely never will. Fitzpatrick and his wife have seven children, which is just shy of the nine Rivers and his wife have.

On Thursday, Fitzpatrick took part in a media session to announce his signing with the Washington Football Team, the ninth franchise “The Beard” has played for. During the event, Fitzpatrick joked about falling short of Rivers in the progeny department.

“He just kept having them,” Fitzpatrick said. “When he got to 9, I sent him a text and said ‘I’m never going to catch you.'”

Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 17th NFL season, will presumably be the starter in Washington. He’s due to make $10 million on his one-year deal.

He’ll need a lot of that to take care of his large family.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.