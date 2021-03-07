Report: Veteran NFL Quarterback Leaning Towards Retirement

One of the most-respected quarterbacks in recent NFL history is reportedly leaning toward retirement.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, 38, has played in the National Football League since 2005. The Harvard grad has played for eight different teams, most recently the Miami Dolphins. Fitzpatrick served as the team’s starting quarterback for much of the season and replaced Tua Tagovailoa late in games toward the end of the year.

CBS Sports named five teams logical landing spots for Fitzpatrick in 2021, including the New England Patriots.

“Fitzpatrick has already played for every other AFC East team, so why not complete the cycle? On a serious note, New England is more than likely down to three options: 1.) Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo; 2.) Trade up for a rookie QB; or 3.) Re-sign Cam Newton. Even if they pull off the second, Fitz makes sense as a high-upside bridge,” CBS Sports wrote.

Fitzpatrick, though, is reportedly leaning toward retirement. Longtime NFL insider John Clayton shared the news this weekend.

“Ryan Fitzpatrick looks like he’s going to retire. The Broncos did make some contact with him. He’s been with eight teams and played a long time. But it looks like he’s going to be out of the mix.” Clayton said on 104.3 The Fan.

Fitzpatrick was a seventh-round NFL Draft pick out of Harvard in 2005. He’s thrown for more than 30,000 yards and 223 touchdowns as an NFL quarterback.

If this is truly it for him, he’s had one heck of a career.