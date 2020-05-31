Ryan Fitzpatrick Makes Prediction For Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

You can count Miami Dolphins veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick among those who believe Tua Tagovailoa will go on to be a star in the NFL.

Fitzpatrick will compete for the Dolphins’ starting quarterback job with Tagovailoa this season. Miami selected the former Alabama star at No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa might already be the most-popular player on the Dolphins. His jerseys are selling an incredible rate in the NFL Shop online. Miami fans are thrilled with his arrival on South Beach.

While the former Alabama star might not start away – Fitzpatrick is still a capable quarterback – it’s probably just a matter of time before he’s an NFL standout.

Fitzpatrick is among those who believe that.

“We’ve been going over some of that stuff, and my mind and the process and how I think through it, right or wrong, just to provide some perspective,” Fitzpatrick said via the Palm Beach Post. “I’m excited for him to be here. I loved watching him play in college. I think he’s going to be an awesome addition to the team for a long time.”

Fitzpatrick should serve as a good mentor for Tagovailoa in his first NFL season. Tagovailoa said he’s looking forward to that aspect of the NFL.

“Just creating relationships,” Tagovailoa said. “Maybe starting out with the quarterbacks and then working my way down to the linemen or starting with the linemen, but just creating relationships a little at a time. Especially during times like this, it’s hard, so I think that’d be best.”

The Dolphins are scheduled to open the 2020 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Patriots.