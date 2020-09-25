Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Postgame Outfit Went Viral Last Night

If you had more fun than Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick did last night then bless your heart. The Amish Rifle enjoyed one of the best performances of his career in a 31-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

Fitzpatrick completed 18-of-20 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns with a 133.3 passer rating. On the ground, the 37-year-old journeyman added another 38 yards and a touchdown. He was having a blast.

After the game though, Fitzpatrick had even more fun with the Thursday Night Football crew. Sporting an unbuttoned shirt that allowed all of America to see his chest hair, Fitzpatrick called out Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew and his facial hair growing prowess.

“He’s got a good thing going (with the mustache),” Fitzpatrick said. “I’ll stick with the beard and the chest hair, and the senior citizen look.”

"I'll stick with the beard and the chest hair, and the senior citizen look." 🧔 Ryan Fitzpatrick joined our crew after #TNF and did not disappoint 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oa5LyWRZye — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 25, 2020

It was a history-making night for Ryan Fitzpatrick too. With his win over the Jaguars, he became the first player in over 70 years to record a win over a single franchise with six different teams.

He’s beaten the Jaguars as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals (2008), Buffalo Bills (2012), Tennessee Titans (2013), Houston Texans (2014), New York Jets (2015) and now the Dolphins.

Inconsistency has plagued Fitzpatrick throughout his career, but he’s looked sharp enough despite Miami’s 1-2 start.

If nothing else, Fitzpatrick is proving that he still belongs in this league.

Well done, Fitz.

[NFL Network]