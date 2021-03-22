Despite the Miami Dolphins‘ decision to replaced Ryan Fitzpatrick with Tua Tagovailoa during the 2020-21 season, the former teammates still share a strong bond.

Fitzpatrick is now a member of the Washington Football Team, where he’s expected to compete for the starting gig. Miami, meanwhile, is moving forward with Tagovailoa, but the jury’s still out as to whether or not he’s the Dolphins’ franchise quarterback.

While many remain skeptical, Fitzpatrick isn’t. He thinks Tagovailoa is oozing with potential and has the ability to become a superstar, as he admitted on “The Ross Tucker Football Podcast” this week.

“The two things that really stick out to me about Tua is he has elite accuracy; that’s very important,” Fitzpatrick said during the episode. “…And he throws with anticipation and that is something you don’t see with quarterbacks coming from college to the NFL. I’m a huge Tua fan.”

Perhaps most important is Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership abilities. That ability is what could separate him from being a quarterback to being the organization’s on-field leader.

“I’m looking forward to big things from him,” Fitzpatrick continued. “I think he’s going to do great. As far as being a leader or guys people can follow, he has all those qualities.”

Actions speak louder than words. Tua Tagovailoa has all the traits and skills he needs to be successful. He now needs to show it on the field.

Expectations in Miami are sky-high for the former Alabama star quarterback entering the upcoming 2021 season.