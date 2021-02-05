Ryan Fitzpatrick Sends Message To Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick started the 2020 season with the knowledge that the team had just drafted his replacement.

While Fitzpatrick opened the season as the starting quarterback, he knew No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa would take over at some point. He didn’t think it would be after a three-game winning streak, but that time did come.

Despite losing his starting role to a rookie, Fitzpatrick remained engaged. He played a pivotal role in Tua’s development and the Dolphins’ hopes of a playoff spot.

Fitzpatrick watched as Tagovailoa struggled to adapt to the NFL game. However, the veteran quarterback knows Tua has what it takes to be an elite quarterback.

Here’s was his message to Tua, via ESPN:

“They drafted him in the top five for a reason, with his skill set and what he can do. There are very few people on this planet who can do that. For them to be fully bought in and believe in him, he’s going to do the same thing. He’s going to buy into what they’re coaching and I think good results are going to come from it.”

Tua will remain the Dolphins starting quarterback for the 2021 season. Unless of course he’s involved in a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson – which has been floated out there.

As for Fitzpatrick, he hopes to continue playing.

“For me, personally, I have to take every offseason and reassess,” Fitzpatrick said. “These last two years have really re-lit that fire under me and I still want to play and I enjoy being out there playing.”

Where might Fitzmagic play next season?