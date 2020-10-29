Sean McVay Comments On Preparing For Tua Tagovailoa

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams will be on the other side when Tua Tagovailoa makes his first NFL start with the Miami Dolphins this weekend.

Ahead of the game, McVay and other members of the team had some thoughts on being Tua’s first real opponent. The former Alabama QB played only one drive for the Dolphins in his debut against the New York Jets in Week 6.

McVay seemed frustrated in having to prepare for Tua, pointing out that even in NFL debuts, there is usually preseason film to break down. But the canceled NFL preseason has the Rams essentially going in blind.

Rams all-world defensive tackle Aaron Donald said the team is watching some of his Alabama tape to help prepare instead. That won’t give them much from the last 11 months though.

Aaron Donald says the Rams are watching some Tua Tagovailoa tape from Alabama. Sean McVay points out that normal there’d be some preseason film to breakdown. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 29, 2020

In three seasons at Alabama, Tua completed over 69-percent of his passes for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns with only 11 interceptions. But his junior season was cut short by a serious injury that nearly ended his career.

Tua recovered though, and the Dolphins took him No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He rode the bench behind Ryan Fitzpatrick before head coach Brian Flores named him the starter last week.

The Rams are going to be a tough first test for Tua though. Despite their lack of film on Tua, they’ve beaten a number of very good teams and have a more than respectable 5-2 record.

Will Tua be able to lead the Dolphins to a win over the Rams this weekend?