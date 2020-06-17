Shannon Sharpe Has Brutally Honest Response To Chris Simms

NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms made quite the comment on New England Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham earlier this month.

Simms, appearing on WEEI in Boston, said he would take the Patriots quarterback over Miami Dolphins rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

“(Stidham is) more talented than Tua,” Simms said. “(Tua) is a creation of Alabama. You don’t think Jarrett Stidham, or like Justin Herbert would have set the world on fire if they got to play with four, first-round receivers and two, first-round tackles?”

FOX co-host Shannon Sharpe has responded to Simms’ proclamation. He did not hold back.

Sharpe said that there isn’t a single GM in the NFL who would take Stidham over Tagovailoa right now.

“Tua created the system. They implemented the system that says we’ve got a guy that instead of running the ball 35, 40 times a game, we need to throw it 25, 35 times a game. That’s what he allowed them to do,” Sharpe said.

“There is no general manager in the NFL that would take Jarrett Stidham over Tua, even with Tua’s injury history. No offensive coordinator. No general manager. No head coach.”

We should get to see Stidham and Tagovailoa matching up eventually, if not right away, as the Dolphins and Patriots are scheduled to play twice this fall.