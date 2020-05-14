Stephen A. Smith Has A Plan For Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins drafted Tua Tagovailoa to be their quarterback of the future. When that future begins remains to be seen.

Miami brought Ryan Fitzpatrick back as insurance for 2020, and there’s a good chance he begins the year as the starter. Even so, Tagovailoa has said he trusts his surgically repaired hip will be 100 percent by the start of the season.

Tagovailoa’s recovery has seemingly gone smoothly thus far, so we have no reason to doubt him. However, even if he is cleared by the doctors, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith feels it would be in his and the Dolphins’ best interests to take a redshirt season.

On today’s episode of First Take, Stephen A. outlined his reasoning for that opinion. Basically, he argued that Miami needs to exercise an abundance of caution.

Via 247Sports:

“I don’t think that Tua should play for the Miami Dolphins this year,” Smith said. “The injury he suffered was nasty enough . He’s clearly the future of this franchise. What you want to do to make sure he’s absolutely and positively (ready to go). You want to somewhat condition him for the rigors of the National Football League. “To rush him in that regard is completely unnecessary. Use Ryan Fitzpatrick. Give Tua a year to learn under his stewardship. They’re clearly in rebuilding mode. They should definitely redshirt him this upcoming season, especially with everything going on with the coronavirus and bring him on next year.”

Stephen A’s partner, Max Kellerman, took the opposing viewpoint, contending that if Tua is cleared to play, he should play. For what it’s worth, we agree with him.

Obviously, Miami should not rush its top pick along, and with this year’s unusual offseason structure, it may take him more time than usual to be ready. That’s why Fitzpatrick is there.

Once the doctors give it the all-clear though, the Dolphins would be foolish not to at least get Tua some game experience. Bringing him in 2021 after not playing for almost two full seasons wouldn’t make sense.