Steve Ferentz, Son Of Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz, Lands NFL Gig

It’s been a tough week for Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz due to allegations of racial abuse by Iowa strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. However, the Ferentz family received some positive news this Saturday morning.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Miami Dolphins hired Steve Ferentz as a coaching assistant for the 2020 season. The team also hired former Chiefs running back Kolby Smith as an offensive quality control coach.

Ferentz spent five years on his father’s team, serving a role on the offensive line for the Hawkeyes. He then became a staff assistant for Central Michigan’s football program.

Making the jump from college football to the NFL might not be an easy transition, but this is a huge development for Ferentz. Besides, it’s hard to pass up an offer like this when he’s at such a young stage in his coaching career.

The Dolphins have rounded out their coaching staff by hiring Steve Ferentz (the son of Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz) as a coaching assistant and former Chiefs RB Kolby Smith as their offensive QC coach. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 13, 2020

Kirk and Steven aren’t the only members of the Ferentz family coaching football. Brian, who spent time with the New England Patriots as their tight ends coach, has been running Iowa’s offense since the 2017 season.

In fact, Brian has been asked in the past about potentially replacing his father as Iowa’s head coach in the future.

We’ve already seen Brian succeed in a more prominent coaching role. Later this year we’ll find out if Steven can have similar success.