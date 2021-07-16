Ted Ginn Jr. Announces Retirement From NFL After 14 Years

After going No. 9 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft, Ted Ginn Jr. put together a lengthy, productive NFL career. Today, he announced that his time in the league has come to a close.

Ginn Jr. is retiring after 14 years in the NFL. He finishes with 412 receptions for 5,742 career yards and 33 touchdowns, along with 486 yards and two scores on the ground. He was also a dynamite return specialist, with over 9,500 career return yards and seven touchdowns.

Ginn bounced around an impressive number of teams. After three years with the Miami Dolphins, who drafted him, he spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and two stints with the Carolina Panthers.

“It was a hard decision, but it was one that had to be made,” Ginn said at a press conference at Glenville High School, his alma mater. The Cleveland native became a blue-chip recruit and high school All-American there, before receiving similar accolades during his time at Ohio State.

“I’ve been gone 20 years, not being able to have some of the joys that you’re supposed to have as a man —being able to enjoy your parents, being able to enjoy your kids, your wife and just yourself,” Ginn said, via News 5 Cleveland.

“I dedicated my life and my time to football, my entire life until now. Being able to go out peacefully and on a joy is all I wanted to be.”

Ted Ginn Jr. never turned into the superstar that many expected when he went in the top 10 of the NFL Draft, but he was a productive player for most of his 14 years. He posted career highs in receiving in his second year, 2008, when he caught 56 passes for 790 yards and two touchdowns, adding both rushing scores that year.

In 2015, he was a surprising touchdown threat during Cam Newton’s MVP season with the Carolina Panthers. He caught 44 passes for 739 yards, and career highs with 16.8 yards per catch and 10 touchdowns.