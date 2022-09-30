Teddy Bridgewater Has Honest Reaction To Playing vs. Bengals

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Teddy Bridgewater had to replace Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday night after the third-year quarterback went down with a scary injury.

Bridgewater had a fine performance, completing 14-of-23 pass attempts for 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Following the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bridgewater was asked about coming in for Tagovailoa. He admit that it was "very scary" to see Tagovailoa go down in such a horrifying manner.

Bridgewater also revealed that a lot was going through his mind while he was on the field.

“For me personally, there was a lot going through my mind, honestly,” Bridgewater said. “Given that against the same team I was carted off the field, so a lot just going through my mind, but I knew I just had to snap, and try and lead this team to a victory. So many guys were counting on, not only myself, but us to go out there and finish that game, and try to get a win, and ultimately we came up short.”

It's easy to understand why Bridgewater feels this way.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has announced that Tagovailoa suffered a concussion.

"It's an emotional moment. It's not a part of the deal you sign up for," McDaniel said. "His teammates and myself were very concerned, but he got checked out and it's nothing more serious than a concussion."

Bridgewater will most likely have to start for the Dolphins in Week 5.