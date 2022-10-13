Teddy Bridgewater Returns To Practice: Fans React

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins passes during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport announced that Teddy Bridgewater will participate in Thursday's practice for the Miami Dolphins on a limited basis.

Bridgewater is currently in concussion protocol due to a hit he suffered against the New York Jets this past weekend.

Despite being in concussion protocol, Bridgewater didn't report concussion symptoms during or after the Dolphins' loss to the Jets. The league recently changed its protocol though due to Tua Tagovailoa's injury.

With an important game against the Minnesota Vikings coming up this weekend, Dolphins fans are starting to lose their patience. Many of them believe Bridgewater is being held out of action for no reason.

"He never even had a damn concussion," a Dolphins fan said.

"Dude doesn’t even have a concussion," another fan wrote. "NFL is blatantly out to get Miami, s--t is ridiculous."

"Teddy Bridgewater is about to miss a second game for a concussion he did not suffer," an NFL fan tweeted.

The Dolphins are planning to start Skylar Thompson at quarterback this weekend. If Bridgewater is cleared, he could potentially see the field against the Vikings.

Thompson, a seventh-round pick from this year's draft, had 166 passing yards and an interception last Sunday against the Jets.