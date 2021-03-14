The Spun

Texans, Dolphins Reportedly Agree To Sunday NFL Trade

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.

Okay, so Deshaun Watson wasn’t involved, but the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins did reportedly agree to a trade on Sunday.

The two AFC clubs swapped linebackers, with Benardrick McKinney heading to Miami and Shaq Lawson on his way to Houston. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, there will also be a swap of late-round picks.

McKinney, a second-round pick out of Mississippi State in 2015, has started 80 games for the Texans over six seasons, making the Pro Bowl in 2018. He was limited to only four games in 2020 due to a shoulder injury.

Lawson, meanwhile, posted 32 tackles, four sacks and a fumble return for a touchdown last year for Miami. The former Clemson star spent the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo.

In 64 career games, Lawson has 20.5 sacks.

While today this trade will make some headlines, the next few days will be all about free agency in the NFL.

The two-day “legal tampering” period for free agency begins tomorrow afternoon, with the new league year and official start of free agency arriving on Wednesday.


