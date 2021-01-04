The Spun

The Dolphins Have Not Fired Chan Gailey, Despite Report

A Miami Dolphins helmet sitting on the field.MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 31: The helmet of Jakeem Grant #19 of the Miami Dolphins is seen as he takes a knee during warmups before the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on August 31, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

ESPN published a story Monday afternoon saying the Miami Dolphins had fired offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. The report has since been deemed “incorrect” by ESPN itself.

The Dolphins had to beat the Bills on Sunday to advance to the playoffs, but floundered under pressure. Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions – including a pick-six – in a 56-26 blowout loss at the hands of Buffalo.

Staff changes are expected from Brian Flores and the Dolphins in coming days.

One of the dominoes appeared to fall on Monday when ESPN published a story reporting Flores had fired Gailey.

“The Miami Dolphins have parted ways with offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter,” ESPN published in a since-deleted story.

ESPN eventually deleted the story and issued a regretful message for publishing the false information. It appears Chan Gailey is still the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator.

“ESPN published an incorrect story on Monday involving Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey. . . . ESPN regrets the error,” via ESPN.com.

This is a bit unusual, to say the least. Nonetheless, Gailey is still a member of Miami’s coaching staff at the moment.

It still wouldn’t be all too surprising if the Dolphins moved on from Gailey. Tua Tagovailoa never progressed throughout the 2020 season.

When the rookie started, the Dolphins weren’t a playoff team. When Ryan Fitzpatrick got the nod, they were.

For now, though, it looks like Gailey will be coming back to Miami for another year – despite ESPN’s incorrect report.


