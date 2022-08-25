The Dolphins Say Growing Trade Rumor Is 'Misleading'

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media on February 10, 2022 at the Miami Dolphins Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

A recent report from Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus stated that Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki was mentioned in trade discussions.

Gesicki, a former second-round pick out of Penn State, received the franchise tag this offseason. He'll make roughly $10.9 million this season.

On Thursday, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the latest rumor involving Gesicki.

McDaniel claims the report about Gesicki's name being brought up in trade talks is misleading.

"So when people report that somebody is, when they use that loose verbiage of 'his name's been brought up' or whatever, I mean, the report is kind of misleading because there are probably just gonna be a lot of names on that report," McDaniel said, via NFL.com. "All I'm focused on, and that's regardless of what people try to churn up, I'm focused on coaching Mike, Mike's focused on getting better."

Gesicki had 73 receptions for 780 yards and two touchdowns during the 2021 season.

Since the Dolphins have a new offensive system under McDaniel, Gesicki will be asked to take on a larger role as a blocker. That's not exactly his strong suit.

Gesicki's name will most likely be mentioned in trade rumors until Week 1 arrives.