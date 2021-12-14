The Spun

The Dolphins Signed A Veteran RB On Monday

Miami Dolphins helmet sits on the turf.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: A detailed view of a Miami Dolphins helmet prior to a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Dolphins 27-24. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With their running back room decimated by COVID-19, the Miami Dolphins worked out a number of players at the position on Monday.

According to the league transaction wire, Miami worked out Lamar Miller, who played with the Dolphins from 2012-15, Bennie LeMay, Jordan Scarlett and Dexter Williams. Williams reportedly signed with the team’s practice squad.

The former Notre Dame star joins Duke Johnson and Gerrid Doaks as backs on the Miami taxi squad.

Williams was a sixth-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and has spent time on the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns’ practice squads this season. He has logged seven carries for 19 yards so far in his NFL career.

While there is a chance that one or more running backs will have to be called up this weekend, Miami is still hoping that Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed and Phillip Lindsay, who tested positive for COVID-19 and have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, are able to test out of missing Sunday’s game with the New York Jets.

The Dolphins started 1-7 but have won five in a row heading into Week 15.

