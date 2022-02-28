A report has been circulating this morning that the Miami Dolphins were looking to pursue Sean Payton as their head coach.

The report, which came from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, alleges that the Dolphins spoke to the New Orleans Saints after Payton announced his departure from the team. But this plan was apparently scrapped after former head coach Brian Flores sued the team.

The Dolphins were apparently hoping to pair Payton with Tom Brady, who they also would have attempted to pry from Tampa Bay despite his recent retirement. Instead, the Dolphins settled on Mike McDaniel as their new head coach.

As you might imagine, NFL fans who hate the Dolphins are having a field day with this report. Some are using this as further proof that the Dolphins are even more of a clown show than they thought.

More from the clown college. Saints DENIED permission for Miami to speak to Sean Payton…but the Dolphins scrapped it is because of the Flores lawsuit? And pursuing Tom Brady as partial owner must mean they want him as QB, despite him being retired and under contract? 🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/l62R055Yw3 — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) February 28, 2022

If there’s truth to this the ⁦@MiamiDolphins⁩ are even more of a shit show as an organization as they’ve already proved themselves to be. Next stop Time Travel. https://t.co/1lQWWJOGyJ — Jack Zullo (@JackZullo) February 28, 2022

But other NFL fans are extremely skeptical of the report. Some feel that Mike Florio’s reporting is suspect due to his recent track record of big scoops:

The Internets Biggest Clown Mike Florio Has Trusted “Sources” That Say The Dolphins Tried To Add Brady As Partial Owner/QB And Sean Payton As Head Coach https://t.co/IMr62nVVZX — Pro Sports Extra (@ProSportsExtra) February 28, 2022

No, I don’t believe the Dolphins were planning a run at Sean Payton. I do think Florio needs to re-evaluate his source inside of the Dolphins building though. He’s batting like 0 for 150 since last summer. #finsup — Reason (@the_real_reason) February 28, 2022

The Miami Dolphins are coming off back-to-back winning seasons but fell short of making the playoffs both times. They fired Flores despite going 19-14 over the past two years.

It’s no surprise that the Dolphins feel they’re either one quarterback and/or one head coach away from reaching the playoffs and maybe making a Super Bowl run.

Maybe they can do it with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa as their head coach and QB. But it’d probably be easier with Payton and Brady.