The Dolphins Wanted Sean Payton: NFL World Reacts

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

A report has been circulating this morning that the Miami Dolphins were looking to pursue Sean Payton as their head coach.

The report, which came from ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, alleges that the Dolphins spoke to the New Orleans Saints after Payton announced his departure from the team. But this plan was apparently scrapped after former head coach Brian Flores sued the team.

The Dolphins were apparently hoping to pair Payton with Tom Brady, who they also would have attempted to pry from Tampa Bay despite his recent retirement. Instead, the Dolphins settled on Mike McDaniel as their new head coach.

As you might imagine, NFL fans who hate the Dolphins are having a field day with this report. Some are using this as further proof that the Dolphins are even more of a clown show than they thought.

But other NFL fans are extremely skeptical of the report. Some feel that Mike Florio’s reporting is suspect due to his recent track record of big scoops:

The Miami Dolphins are coming off back-to-back winning seasons but fell short of making the playoffs both times. They fired Flores despite going 19-14 over the past two years.

It’s no surprise that the Dolphins feel they’re either one quarterback and/or one head coach away from reaching the playoffs and maybe making a Super Bowl run.

Maybe they can do it with Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa as their head coach and QB. But it’d probably be easier with Payton and Brady.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.