The Miami Dolphins Made NFL History This Season

On Monday night, the Miami Dolphins made NFL history. They became the first team ever to have both a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game losing streak in the same season.

After starting the season with a Week 1 victory over the Patriots, the Dolphins dropped seven games in a row. Their worst loss came in London to the Urban Meyer-led Jaguars.

Things finally turned around for the Dolphins on Nov. 7 when they faced the Texans. Since then, Brian Flores’ squad has played a relentless style of football that includes great defense and complementary offense.

The Dolphins’ defense was exceptional on Monday night against the Saints, forcing Ian Book to throw two crucial interceptions. The defensive line also had a performance to remember, sacking the rookie quarterback eight times.

Dolphins are now the first team in NFL history to have both a seven-game winning streak and a seven-game losing streak in the same season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

With two weeks remaining in the regular, the Dolphins now own an 8-7 record.

Despite starting off 1-7, the Dolphins actually control their own destiny as far as the playoffs are concerned. If they can beat the Titans and Patriots to end the regular season, they’ll clinch a playoff berth.

The Dolphins and Titans will kick off this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.