There Are 3 NFL Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Sports fans are in for a treat this weekend because the NFL has games playing on both Saturday and Sunday. In fact, the slate for this afternoon is pretty intriguing.

The first game of this Saturday’s tripleheader is a showdown between the Detroit Lions and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Obviously this game won’t be considered a playoff-caliber matchup, but it should be fun to see Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford try to outperform each other.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Lions game is at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network. A victory for Tampa Bay would result in the franchise clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2007.

Right after the opening game is over, the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will square off at State Farm Stadium. George Kittle is making his return to the gridiron after missing six games due to a foot injury.

Unlike the first game of this tripleheader, the Cardinals-49ers game will be available exclusively on Amazon Prime. This game is expected to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Last but not least, the Miami Dolphins will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in what should be a thrilling AFC matchup. Both teams are still fighting for their playoff lives, so Brian Flores and Jon Gruden will need to be sharp tonight.

Derek Carr was originally expected to miss this weekend’s game because of a groin injury, but he progressed well over the course of this week and will be under center for the Raiders.

This showdown between the Dolphins and Raiders will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network.