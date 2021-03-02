There’s Already 1 Team Getting Mentioned For Kyle Van Noy

On Tuesday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins made headlines with their surprising decision to release veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

The 29-year-old signed a four-year, $51 million deal with the Dolphins before the 2020 season kicked off. He lasted just one year with the organization before the team released him to increase their cap space.

Shortly after his release, Van Noy started being connected to several teams around the league. One, however, stood out the most: the New England Patriots.

Van Noy spent three and a half seasons with the Patriots before signing with the Dolphins in free agency. Now that he’s back on the open market, Patriots beat writer Jeff Howe said a reunion could make some sense.

“Kyle Van Now was the Patriots’ best pass rusher in 2019 with 51.5 disruptions (7.5 sacks, 18 QB hits, 26 pressures),” Howe said on Twitter. “He was second to Trey Flowers in 2018 with 48.5 disruptions (including playoffs) and third with 20.5 disruptions in 2017. Consistent trajectory, worth a reunion.”

Kyle Van Now was the Patriots' best pass rusher in 2019 with 51.5 disruptions (7.5 sacks, 18 QB hits, 26 pressures). He was second to Trey Flowers in 2018 with 48.5 disruptions (including playoffs) and third with 20.5 disruptions in 2017. Consistent trajectory, worth a reunion. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) March 2, 2021

Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions and eventually traded to the New England Patriots.

In his first season with the Dolphins, he totaled 69 tackles (10 TFL), 6.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in 13 starts and 14 appearances. Apparently that wasn’t enough for the Dolphins, who decided it was time to move on.

Miami has been linked to a potential trade for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Could the Dolphins be clearing cap space for a trade?