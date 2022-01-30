There’s Jim Harbaugh, Dolphins Speculation On Sunday

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, but there are now rumors regarding Harbaugh and another NFL team.

The Miami Dolphins are one of five teams still with a head coaching vacancy. When Dolphins owner Stephen Ross (a Michigan alum) fired Brian Flores three weeks ago, he was asked if he had any interest in Harbaugh.

“I’m not going to be the person to take Jim Harbaugh from the University of Michigan,” Ross said at the time.

Well, if OutKick’s Armando Salguero, who chronicled the Dolphins for a long time with the Miami Herald, is correct, Ross might have changed his mind. Salguero tweeted this afternoon that Ross will attempt to hire Harbaugh if he is actually considering leaving Ann Arbor.

“Had plugged in (former) #Dolphins employee who retains connections to the team tell me last [night] he expects Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL. We’ll see,” Salguero wrote.

Had plugged in (former) #Dolphins employee who retains connections to the team tell me last nite he expects Steve Ross will do what he can to hire Jim Harbaugh if the Michigan coach is indeed considering leaving Michigan for NFL. We'll see. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) January 30, 2022

Up to this point, 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have generated the most buzz for the Dolphins. Miami also reportedly had interest in Brian Daboll before he was hired by the New York Giants.

McDaniel and Moore are viewed as up-and-coming stars in the coaching world, but if Ross feels he can land a big fish in Harbaugh, he has no choice but to try.

Even if it means hurting his alma mater in the process.