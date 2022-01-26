There’s Reportedly 1 Favorite Emerging For Dolphins Job

The Miami Dolphins were probably the most surprising team to fire their head coach, axing Brian Flores after three seasons despite going 19-14 over the past two seasons. But there’s a favorite emerging for the job who Dolphins fans might like.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, league sources believe that Brian Daboll is the favorite for the job. Daboll currently serves as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills, where he’s been credited with the incredible success of Josh Allen.

With his reputation as a quarterback guru, the expectation is that he’d be brought in to help former first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa reach his potential. Given where Josh Allen was and where he is now, that has to be appealing to Dolphins fans.

Leonard is a New York Giants beat writer, and Giants fans have been hoping that the New York native would join them instead. The Giants recently hired Bills executive Joe Schoen to be their new general manager.

Losing out on Daboll would be a blow to Giants fans, and they’ve expressed as much in the replies.

Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins' next head coach.

If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants' next head coach, to me. NYG's done significant work on both. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 26, 2022

But for the Miami Dolphins, hiring Brian Daboll would have a few big benefits. On top of the value he’d bring to the team with his decades of coaching experience, getting him out of Buffalo would help the Dolphins weaken their division’s reigning champion.

The Dolphins have been just one win away from making the playoffs for two years in a row now. While bringing in a new head coach and installing a new offense might not get them over the hump in year one, the team has clearly done some things right.

Would Brian Daboll be a good fit for the Miami Dolphins?