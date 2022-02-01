There’s Reportedly Been 1 Tom Brady ‘Rumor’ In Miami

Tom Brady is a topic in the NFL world today, and not just because of his retirement announcement this morning.

The NFL has been rocked with the news that former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is suing the league for racist hiring practices. But in another part of that lawsuit is an interesting tidbit unrelated to his explosive allegations.

In the complaint, Flores alleges that late in the 2019 season, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to pressure with him to recruit a quarterback who was still under contract with another team but was set to enter free agency in the offseason. Flores says he refused this request, but that Ross pushed the issue with him in the winter of 2020 and began treating him “with disdain” when he again declined to cooperate.

Well, according to Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley, a former Miami Herald writer, there is a longtime rumor in Miami saying that Tom Brady would have signed with the Dolphins over the Bucs if Flores had not been Miami’s head coach.

All of this is hearsay, but if Beasley is telling the truth, Brady could be the unnamed quarterback Flores references in his lawsuit.

The rumor in Miami has long been that Brady would have picked the Dolphins over the Buccaneers if not for Brian Flores being the Dolphins’ coach. This could help explain why. https://t.co/Yollium7w4 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) February 1, 2022

For what it’s worth, Dolphins beat writer Joe Schad says the quarterback Ross allegedly wanted Flores to tamper with is not Houston’s Deshaun Watson, who has been linked to the Dolphins in trade rumors for the last several months.

Allegations in lawsuit accuse Dolphins owner Stephen Ross of setting up Brian Flores to tamper with a QB. I am told that QB was not Deshaun Watson. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 1, 2022

Is is possible that Ross thought Flores could convince Brady to head to South Beach? After all, Flores was an assistant coach with the Patriots from 2008-18.

It’s certainly a juicy scenario to ponder, but one which we might never get a definitive answer about.