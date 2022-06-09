Tom Brady Was Asked About The Miami Dolphins Rumors

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

During the early stages of the 2022 offseason, Tom Brady was linked to the Miami Dolphins.

It was reported by multiple insiders that Brady would become a minority owner of the Dolphins. He would then come out of retirement and play quarterback for a team coached by Sean Payton.

Obviously, these rumored plans never came to fruition. However, Brady was asked about these rumors during this Thursday's press conference.

Interestingly enough, Brady didn't outright deny these rumors.

"I've had a lot of conversations with a lot of people - as I've had for the past three or four years in my career - about different opportunities when I'm done playing football," Brady said. "I've made a decision of what I'll like to do. I'll get to be in the game of football."

Brady continued: "The most important thing is where I'm at now and what I hope to do for this team. That's been my commitment, to this team and this organization."

Brady ultimately chose to come out of retirement and return to the Buccaneers for another season.

Whenever Brady retires for good, he'll become FOX Sports' lead analyst for its football coverage.