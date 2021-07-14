Trade Rumors Are Swirling For Superstar NFL Cornerback

Star cornerback Xavien Howard held out of Miami Dolphins minicamp last month because he was unhappy with his contract. Now, there are trade rumors involving the All-Pro.

Howard, who was drafted by Miami in the second round in 2016, signed a five-year, $75 million extension prior to the 2019 season. However, after a monster 2020 campaign in which he led the NFL in interceptions (10) and passes defensed (20), Howard is looking for another payday.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Silver, Howard is unlikely to get a new contract from Miami. As a result, there are multiple teams reportedly considering trying to acquire the 28-year-old defender.

The price to do so would be steep though.

MINI-THREAD: 1) Excited about my new @WashingtonNFL contributor gig; since I still work for @nflnetwork, some journalism: There's a lot of trade chatter concerning Dolphins All-Pro CB Xavien Howard, who led the NFL with 10 interceptions in 2020 & is unhappy with his contract… — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 14, 2021

3) There are several teams, all in win-now mode, pondering such a move. If no one steps up to meet Miami's price, Howard (who skipped the offseason program) could try to force the issue by holding out of training camp. He could be fined $50,000 a day in that scenario. Stay tuned. — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) July 14, 2021

Couple these trade rumors with Howard’s recent cryptic Instagram post and you have Dolphins fans wondering if the linchpin of their secondary could be on the move soon.

“They won’t realize how big a part you play…..until you not there to play it no mo,” Howard wrote on his Instagram story this week.

In five NFL seasons, Howard has recorded 22 interceptions and 55 passes defensed in only 56 games.

He has also led the league in interceptions twice while earning a pair of Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections.