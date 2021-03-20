The Miami Dolphins gave former first-round pick Isaiah Wilson a second chance in the NFL this week. Wilson made the least of the opportunity, and has already been cut by the organization.

Wilson’s brief NFL career has been filled with nothing but off-field controversy and drama. The Tennessee Titans – the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft – had enough of the antics. The organization traded him to the Miami Dolphins last month.

Miami’s trade for Wilson had certain strings attached. Wilson needed to attend a physical, which is typical. The Dolphins also wanted him to attend several workouts and participate in support service.

Wilson, unfortunately, declined the help the Dolphins were willing to offer. He was also late to his physical and didn’t attend the optional workouts the Dolphins were hoping he’d attend, per ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe. Miami cut him this weekend as a result, just days after acquiring him in a trade with the Titans.

“The Miami Dolphins waived 2020 first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson on Saturday, just days after acquiring him in a trade with the Tennessee Titans,” Wolfe wrote via ESPN.com. “Wilson was hours late for his physical and team onboarding process, skipped multiple optional workouts that he agreed to attend on Thursday and Friday and declined support service help that he was offered, all in his first official week with the team, sources said.”

Isaiah Wilson has officially been waived by Dolphins. Hope he gets some help before downturn gets too much worse. Two teams have now tried and failed to help him get back on track. Hopefully somebody in his circle can reach him. https://t.co/TmEvwj0ZHo — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 20, 2021

At this point, it’s time to question whether or not Isaiah Wilson even wants to play football. His actions suggest no.

The former first-round pick has been given ample opportunity to make amends and get down to business. He’s turned those opportunities down.

Wilson’s NFL career may already be over, less than a year after it began.