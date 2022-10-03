Troubling Details Have Emerged From Tua Tagovailoa Investigation

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins is sacked by defensive tackle Josh Tupou #68 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The investigation into the application of concussion protocol involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains ongoing.

Over the weekend, the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant (UNC) who handled Tagovailoa's concussion protocol during Miami's game against the Buffalo Bills on September 25 was fired by the NFLPA.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided some more information into what went into that decision during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday.

"From what I understand, the UNC was not really cooperative and sort of aggressive, didn't really understand his role as a UNC essentially," Rapoport said. "He was fired for multiple reasons. It didn't sound like he was fired because of the wrong diagnosis. It sounds like he was fired for his actions during the investigation."

Both the NFL and NFLPA have the right to terminate one of the sanctioned UNC's, and this NFLPA exercised that right in this instance.

As a result of Tagovailoa's scary injury suffered in Thursday's loss to Cincinnati, the league and the players' union agreed to updated guidelines that will rule out players who exhibit "gross motor instability" the way Tagovailoa did against the Bills.

Tagovailoa will miss this weekend's game against the New York Jets as he recovers.