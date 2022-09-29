Tua Is Expected To Start Tonight: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a back injury this past weekend against the Buffalo Bills. He's officially listed as questionable for the team's Week 4 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

With kickoff set for this Thursday evening, it's being reported that Tagovailoa is expected to start for the Dolphins.

"#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is questionable for Thursday night’s game at #Bengals with back and ankle injuries, is expected to start, per league source," NFL reporters Armando Salguero announced on Twitter.

There were some concerns about Tagovailoa's status simply because the Dolphins are on a short week. Well, Salguero put those concerns to rest.

As you'd expect, Dolphins fans are thrilled about this update on Tagovailoa.

One fan tweeted, "YES!... Was there ever any doubt #TuaTough."

"Let Tua Cook," another fan replied to Salguero's report.

"Let’s ask the football gods to heal our qb1! Healthy and whole," a Dolphins fan said.

Tagovailoa is completing 71.3 percent of his passes this season for 925 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. He has looked really efficient in first-year head coach Mike McDaniel's system.

In the event that Tagovailoa can't play every snap on offense this Thursday evening, the Dolphins may need to use Teddy Bridgewater.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Bengals game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.