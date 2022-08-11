Tua Reportedly Looks Great Thursday: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

There aren't many quarterbacks who'll be under as much pressure as Tua Tagovailoa this season.

Tagovailoa, 24, is entering his third year with the Miami Dolphins. The front office has surrounded him with a strong supporting cast, acquiring wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Cedrick Wilson this offseason.

Almost every single throw Tagovailoa has made in training camp has been overanalyzed.

Fortunately for Tagovailoa, the latest update on his progress is very encouraging. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported that he's "firing on all cylinders" during Thursday's practice.

"Tua is absolutely slinging it out here. #Dolphins offense is firing on all cylinders in this period," Anderson tweeted.

Those who are fans of Tagovailoa are loving this update from Anderson.

Tagovailoa showed signs of being a franchise quarterback during the 2021 season. Unfortunately, he missed multiple games due to injuries.

If Tagovailoa makes a big Year 3 leap, the Dolphins might just be a playoff team in a loaded AFC.

Do you think Tagovailoa is primed for a breakout season?