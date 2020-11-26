Tua Reportedly Suffered Minor Injury At Practice Today

Tua Tagovailoa had his first “welcome to the NFL” moment last Sunday, as the Miami Dolphins benched him for Ryan Fitzpatrick due to his inadequate play on the field. The Alabama product is hoping to redeem himself this Sunday, but that’s if he’s even allowed to suit up.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins listed Tagovailoa on their injury report with a thumb injury. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the rookie quarterback jammed his left thumb on a helmet during practice.

The early indications are that Tagovailoa’s injury is nothing serious. However, this will be something to monitor as the week progresses.

Fortunately for the Dolphins, they have an extremely favorable matchup this weekend with the New York Jets.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa jammed his left thumb on a helmet in practice today, source said. Early indications are it’s nothing serious; Miami listed him as limited on the injury report. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2020

Miami owns a 3-1 record with Tagovailoa as the starting quarterback, albeit the defense deserves a ton of credit for their wins this season. In those four starts, the No. 5 overall pick has 602 passing yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

Tagovailoa is still expected to start this Sunday against the Jets, but that could change if his condition gets worse over the next few days. Fitzpatrick would fill in as the starter if Tagovailoa is unable to suit up this weekend.

We’ll know more about Tagovailoa’s status after Thursday’s practice.