Tua Shares Honest Thoughts On How Hard The NFL Is

Former No. 5 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa took over as the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins three weeks ago.

After sitting at 3-3, most thought the Dolphins turned to Tagovailoa in order to ensure a solid draft pick. However, the Dolphins are 3-0 over the last three games and are in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC.

For Tua, life in the NFL has relatively easy. The former Alabama star has thrown five touchdowns in his first three starts and has yet to throw his first interception.

During Miami’s 3-0 run with Tagovailoa at quarterback, the team’s defense has taken over. That’s made life very easy for Tua, who hasn’t needed to do much to lead his team to victory.

Tagovailoa opened up about life in the NFL earlier this week. He said the NFL isn’t as difficult as he thought it would be.

Here’s more from Pro Football Talk:

“I expected it to be a lot harder,” Tua said of playing in the NFL, “not that it’s not hard.” He explained he expected to see a lot of different looks from defenses, but that it hasn’t happened yet. Of course, those looks may come, especially as defenses get more film to study regarding the things Tua can do.

In three games, Tagovailoa racked up 510 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and no interceptions.

He’s averaging lover 208 yards per game over his last two contests. It’s clear he’s comfortable under center at the highest level.

Next up for Tua and the Dolphins is a road game against the Denver Broncos.